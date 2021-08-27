adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €360.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €371.00 ($436.47) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €318.63 ($374.85).

Shares of ADS opened at €305.05 ($358.88) on Wednesday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €310.21.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

