adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADDYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Get adidas alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of adidas by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $178.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. adidas has a 12 month low of $147.88 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.83.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Research analysts expect that adidas will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.