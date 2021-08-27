ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 2.8% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $32,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.50. The stock had a trading volume of 667,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,845. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

