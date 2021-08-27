Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.07 Million

Analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will post $25.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.50 million and the lowest is $23.25 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $94.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.28 million to $98.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $126.17 million, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $144.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $214.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.70.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

