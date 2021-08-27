Adair Newhall Acquires 16,276 Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adair Newhall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Adair Newhall purchased 16,252 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $166,583.00.

Shares of BHG opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

