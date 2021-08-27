ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director Sells $14,500.00 in Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director David L. Sites sold 500 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $14,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David L. Sites also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, David L. Sites sold 250 shares of ACNB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $7,125.00.

ACNB stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.11. ACNB Co. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.23%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ACNB during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ACNB during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 63.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 66.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACNB in the first quarter worth about $161,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

