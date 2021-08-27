Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 52-Week High at $335.97

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $335.97 and last traded at $334.74, with a volume of 7415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $333.23.

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

The stock has a market cap of $212.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

