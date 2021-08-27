Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,664,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 8,854 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $403,830.94.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Aby J. Mathew sold 715 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $31,281.25.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $56.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 942.99, a PEG ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $59.36.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

