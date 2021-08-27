Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.84 Million

Brokerages expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to post $248.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.30 million and the lowest is $241.45 million. Abiomed reported sales of $209.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,603,051. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $358.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,266. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.30.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.