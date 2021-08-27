Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Cowen

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.82.

ABT opened at $125.47 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.68. The company has a market cap of $222.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after buying an additional 1,276,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,067,466,000 after buying an additional 647,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,317,403,000 after buying an additional 1,222,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after buying an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

