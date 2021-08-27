AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLVLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue upgraded AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of VLVLY opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.86.
About AB Volvo (publ)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
