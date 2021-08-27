AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLVLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue upgraded AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of VLVLY opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.86.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

