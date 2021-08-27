AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.
VLVLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue raised AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
VLVLY stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.86.
About AB Volvo (publ)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.