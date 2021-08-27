AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

VLVLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue raised AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

VLVLY stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.86.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.81 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.