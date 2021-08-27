$939.12 Million in Sales Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will report sales of $939.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $935.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $948.00 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $788.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ST. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.67. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

In related news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,100 shares of company stock worth $2,291,670 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,825 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,343,000 after acquiring an additional 771,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after acquiring an additional 758,777 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

