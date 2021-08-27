881 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,519,000 after buying an additional 1,307,565 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,482 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,210,000 after acquiring an additional 456,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.70 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.62 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.