8,478 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,478 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.36. The company had a trading volume of 126,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.37. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

