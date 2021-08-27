$8.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to post $8.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.37 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $8.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $35.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.90 billion to $36.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $36.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.24 billion to $39.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO traded up $4.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $552.77. 761,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $401.07 and a fifty-two week high of $560.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $525.65. The stock has a market cap of $217.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

