$8.17 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce $8.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.33 billion and the lowest is $8.00 billion. SAP posted sales of $7.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $32.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.18 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.77 billion to $35.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.10.

SAP traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.13. 261,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,225. The company has a market cap of $180.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in SAP by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

