748,489 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 748,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,143,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 401.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000.

PTLC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 67,169 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.28.

