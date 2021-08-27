7,058 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,199,000 after purchasing an additional 381,802 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 203.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 337,408 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 55.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 601,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 214,968 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth $10,142,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $6,353,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.87. 7,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,719. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

