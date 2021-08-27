697 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.72 on Friday, hitting $304.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,450. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $303.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

