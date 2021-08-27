561 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 561 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $551,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $2,258,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $22,659,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,510 shares of company stock worth $12,882,047. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.45. The stock had a trading volume of 41,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,516. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.70.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

