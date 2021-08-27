5,250 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Acquired by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. AR Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $407,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,349,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,522,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $535,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OGN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,888. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.