$5.30 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report $5.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.37 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $4.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $20.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Truist upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $121.35. The company had a trading volume of 427,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,004. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $125.07.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.