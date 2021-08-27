4NEW (KWATT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,059.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, 4NEW has traded down 54.2% against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $39,168.27 and approximately $1,059.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.73 or 0.00759449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00100652 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

