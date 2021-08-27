46,281 Shares in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dune Acquisition by 1,935.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $367,000.

Shares of DUNEU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

