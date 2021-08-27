42,868 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Acquired by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. One One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 686.7% during the 2nd quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 1,057,715 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 28,966 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 2,972.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 102,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 177,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $8.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

