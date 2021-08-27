$421.30 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will announce sales of $421.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $419.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $424.80 million. Forward Air reported sales of $332.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

FWRD stock traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $89.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,076. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $53.28 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,260.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

