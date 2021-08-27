4,000 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Purchased by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 59.5% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 74.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $106.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.77.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

