$4.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report $4.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.41 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $18.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.23 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $19.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEN. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 76,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 209,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 113,624 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

TEN traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.07. 1,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,512. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

