$4.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will report sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.08 billion and the highest is $4.39 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $17.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.28 billion to $20.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,411. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $152.19 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,123,000 after buying an additional 151,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,738,000 after buying an additional 60,130 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,478,088,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,580,000 after buying an additional 177,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $752,849,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

