$395.80 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to announce $395.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $391.40 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $337.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%.

CHDN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $202.50. The stock had a trading volume of 143,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,637. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.33. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

