385 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at $891,241.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $624.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 742.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.85 and a twelve month high of $630.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $573.24.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

