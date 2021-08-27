36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 242.86% from the company’s current price.

Shares of KRKR opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07. 36Kr has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $67.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Get 36Kr alerts:

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.02. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 61.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 36Kr during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of 36Kr during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 36Kr during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.