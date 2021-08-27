360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund (TCF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on September 6th

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:TCF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th.

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund Company Profile

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

