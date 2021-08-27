3,289 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,289 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,361 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 72,186 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 26,875 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 249.2% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,631 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.89. 1,052,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,073. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Securities cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

