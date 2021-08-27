$3.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will announce $3.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.05 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $16.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.80 billion to $19.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $6,481,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.78. The stock had a trading volume of 57,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.21.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.