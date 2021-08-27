$3.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to post sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the highest is $3.68 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.64. 737,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,350. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

