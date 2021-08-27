$3.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.58. The Children’s Place reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of $10.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.66 to $12.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $12.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS.

PLCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

PLCE stock traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $92.10. 7,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,365. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other The Children’s Place news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,169 shares of company stock worth $6,637,547 in the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Children’s Place by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Children’s Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,510,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth approximately $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

