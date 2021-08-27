$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to announce sales of $3.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $13.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.02. 355,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $274.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $82,602,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

