$3.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will announce $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.52. Century Communities reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 132.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $13.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.52 to $13.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $14.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCS traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.91. 6,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,600. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

