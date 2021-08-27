$3.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will report sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.18 billion and the highest is $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $12.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $13.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,283,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.30. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

