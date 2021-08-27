2,973 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 65,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 188,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.