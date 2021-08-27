$278.88 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce sales of $278.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $282.90 million and the lowest is $276.70 million. Gentherm reported sales of $259.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

THRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

In related news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 107.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $84.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,820. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

