257,663 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 257,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Oak Street Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $2,380,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,067,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,179,919 shares of company stock valued at $488,970,590. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

OSH opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.00. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.48.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

