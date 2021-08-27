$255.32 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce $255.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.38 million and the lowest is $251.10 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $118.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $905.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.90 million to $914.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.23. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

NASDAQ MBUU traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.11. 301,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,651. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Malibu Boats by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Malibu Boats by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

