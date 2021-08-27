2,393 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $101.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.