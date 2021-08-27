$210.90 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to announce sales of $210.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.80 million and the lowest is $197.00 million. LendingClub reported sales of $74.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 182.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $725.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $673.75 million to $777.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $30,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,557 shares of company stock valued at $236,440. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter worth approximately $99,447,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in LendingClub by 299.2% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter worth approximately $17,414,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 642.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 966,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

LC stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.63. 1,954,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,952. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

