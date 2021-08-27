$20.57 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will report $20.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.50 million and the highest is $20.63 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $19.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $83.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 million to $83.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $91.26 million, with estimates ranging from $91.02 million to $91.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

FMAO traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $22.67. 7,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,451. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $253.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $110,027.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,194.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.