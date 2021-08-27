$2.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce $2.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.69 billion and the highest is $2.96 billion. FOX posted sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $13.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in FOX by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 595,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,117,000 after acquiring an additional 62,707 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its position in FOX by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 846,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,435,000 after acquiring an additional 221,620 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FOX by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,238,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after buying an additional 314,355 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,801,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. 1,730,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,703. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. FOX has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.