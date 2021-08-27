$2.42 EPS Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report earnings per share of $2.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $8.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $9.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $10.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

NYSE:WCC traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $119.54. 3,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.18. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.