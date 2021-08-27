$2.42 EPS Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report earnings per share of $2.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $8.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $9.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $10.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

NYSE:WCC traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $119.54. 3,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.18. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

